Agreement on mutual visa-free regime between Belarus and China can be made in autumn
Belarusians will be able to visit China without visas approximately in October-November. As stated in the Foreign Ministry, there is no exact date for the agreement to come into force. At first, parliaments should ratify the document, then an exchange of notes follows, and only after 30 days, it will come into force.
The intergovernmental agreement on mutual visa-free regime was signed in Qingdao following the results of negotiations between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. The document will open new opportunities for cooperation not only in tourism, but also in trade, culture, education and other areas.
Today organized tourist groups from China can visit Belarus visa-free. Chinese citizens with Schengen visas can come to Belarus for 5 days without additional visas.
