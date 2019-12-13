3.42 RUB
Belarus and Russia Foreign Ministers have phone conversation
Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei held a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov today. Following the last week’s negotiations, the foreign ministers discussed and coordinated the implementation of the agreements reached. They discussed in detail both bilateral cooperation and the multilateral agenda. They confirmed their mutual willingness to continue close interaction and regular working contacts.
