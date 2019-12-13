Presidents of Belarus and Lithuania hold telephone conversation

A telephone conversation between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Head of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda was held on the initiative of the Lithuanian side. The leaders discussed a wide range of issues of economic relations. Vilnius proposed to increase the supply of goods and cargo through the port of Klaipeda. The Presidents discussed in detail the diversification of oil and gas supplies. The parties agreed to instruct energy ministers to work out energy security issues. It also concerned about nuclear safety. Alexander Lukashenko and Gitanas Nauseda also discussed measures to resist the spread of coronavirus. Prospects and future of "Eastern Partnership" were discussed as well.