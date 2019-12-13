Chairperson of Council of Republic of Belarus and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Belarus discuss cooperation between Belarus and Armenia

Tourism, culture, trade and economic and issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation were discussed by the Speaker of the Council of the Republic Natalya Kochanova and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Belarus Razmik Khumaryan. Razmik Khumaryan underlined that our historical roots and friendship between the peoples are the guarantee of the further work for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries. During the meeting, the sides discussed issues concerning the current state and prospects of development of contacts between Belarus and Armenia in political, trade and economic spheres, and reaffirmed their interest in the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation.



Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus



“In the current international environment, the focus is on the development of economic relations. Over the last years the goods turnover between the two countries has grown more than three times, the figure of $100mln has already been reached. In 2021, the goods turnover grew by 18 %, the export of the Belarusian goods to Armenia grew by 19 %. We have had a very good start this year as well, with deliveries to Armenia increasing. We are actively selling dairy and woodworking products, e.g. butter, cardboard and paper.”



Besides, Armenia is increasing investment into Belarus. Last year, that figure was $15.5 million. We have 46 joint ventures with Armenian capital working in our country. Economy is not the only sphere of cooperation. Together with Armenia, we hold joint days of culture. As Sergei Rachkov said, now we are expecting Armenia to come to us with its creative teams.



