Lukashenko: Our success in Russia is regions

How is cooperation between Minsk and Moscow developing? This was discussed today at the Palace of Independence. President met with Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Dmitry Krutoy.

The economy is the main focus of attention. Belarus-Russia trade has grown last year. This positive trend is set to continue in 2023 as well, with the balance still in our favor. Alexander Lukashenko was interested in cooperation trends and whether there were any problems. Still, we have often faced barriers and obstacles before. But against the backdrop of sanctions pressure, Belarus and Russia are strengthening bilateral ties, by the way, with the active help of the regions.

When we meet with Russian President Putin the day after tomorrow in Moscow, we can discuss and remove the problems that shouldn't exist in our relations," said the Belarusian leader.

The President stressed that neither Russia nor Belarus have been stifled by the West. "It is largely due to the fact that we and Russia are pulling this cart together. We use Russia's directions in logistics. These are their ports, railroads, motor transport", the head of state noted.