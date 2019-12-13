Joint projects between Minsk and Ulyanovsk, Russia include social sphere, industry and sports

Minsk is interested in closer bilateral cooperation with Russian twin cities. A lot of joint projects are planned with Ulyanovsk, first of all, in the social sphere, industry and sports. The prospects for cooperation were discussed by Vladimir Kukharev, the Mayor of the Belarusian capital, and Dmitry Vavilin, the head of Ulyanovsk. A particular attention is paid to cooperation in the industrial, housing and utilities sectors, increasing the supply of consumer goods.



The city on the Volga is also interested in the renewal of the fleet of urban passenger transport - streetcars and trolleybuses, as well as utility vehicles. The twinning relations between Minsk and Ulyanovsk were established 7 years ago. In total our capital has 7 Russian twin-cities.



