Minsk and Moscow respond to sanctions: strengthening cooperation, creation of new projects, development of technological potential
Minsk and Moscow Union respond to Western sanctions, strengthening of cooperation and creation of new projects, development of technological potential - this was discussed for two days in St. Petersburg, where the Belarusian Prime Minister visited.
BelAZ Competence Center was opened on the basis of the local Mining University. Our giant is an example of successful industrial cooperation. Our partners expect mutual support in import-substitution issues and, in the future, to enter the production of goods and products of the Union State, said the PM. Another important result of the visit included agreements on transportation of Belarusian goods via Russian ports.
We have practically solved our logistics problems caused by the blocking of cargo transit via the Baltic states. There will be no problems with the transportation of Belarusian goods. There are enough ports in Russia, but different terminals are suitable for different cargoes. Belarusian industry will have no problems with shipment of their products. This is also one of the main results of our visit to St. Petersburg.Belarusian and St.-Petersburg businessmen are joining their efforts. The sides confirmed their readiness to step up trade.Sanctions force us to step up work in this field. Today, the Belarusian PM emphasized that the countries should rely on their own strength and that independence in production and technology is a safeguard against external dictatorship in the future.
