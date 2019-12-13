Minsk and Moscow respond to sanctions: strengthening cooperation, creation of new projects, development of technological potential

We have practically solved our logistics problems caused by the blocking of cargo transit via the Baltic states. There will be no problems with the transportation of Belarusian goods. There are enough ports in Russia, but different terminals are suitable for different cargoes. Belarusian industry will have no problems with shipment of their products. This is also one of the main results of our visit to St. Petersburg. Belarusian and St.-Petersburg businessmen are joining their efforts. The sides confirmed their readiness to step up trade.Sanctions force us to step up work in this field. Today, the Belarusian PM emphasized that the countries should rely on their own strength and that independence in production and technology is a safeguard against external dictatorship in the future.

Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus