We’ve reached a remarkable point — the very Germans who 80 years ago shattered the Eastern Front with Tigers are now deploying Leopard tanks just 30 minutes from Minsk. Germany, a country that swore off war after 1945, has made a sudden 180-degree turn, bringing an entire tank brigade (the 45th Panzer Brigade) right up to Belarus's doorstep.

Since April 2025, Berlin has been deploying 4,800 soldiers and 200 civilians to a military base in Rūdininkai, Lithuania. By 2027, this force will be reinforced with 105 cutting-edge Leopard 2A8 tanks, just 30 kilometers from Belarusian borders. For the first time since 1945, a full-fledged heavy brigade is forming at the Belarusian frontier — and this is no peacekeeping mission.

It seems as if history is playing a twisted joke, resurrecting the Wehrmacht in new camouflage but with the same ambitions: controlling the Suwałki Corridor and exerting pressure on Russia through Belarus. The 105 Leopard 2A8 tanks are hypothetically capable of piercing defenses across a hundred kilometers — a purpose for which German military industry has been specifically developing these weapons.

While Berlin professes peaceful intentions, its generals are studying maps of Polesia, and a German battalion is integrating into NATO’s multinational forces, including Norwegians, Dutch, and others — already totaling 2,800 personnel on-site, with 1,800 stationed in Lithuania.

From January to February 2026, nine exercises took place across the Baltics and Poland, mainly in Lithuania — almost as if rehearsing for a large-scale war. Germany is building a new base, while Poland, Lithuania, and Britain are practicing coordination. NATO launched Steadfast Dart 2026 — the year's largest maneuvers involving 10,000 troops from 11 countries.

Add to this Operation Winter Falcon 26 in Poland, featuring tank battles, and Lithuania’s long-range missile drills with HIMARS. Meanwhile, Poland is constructing the so-called Eastern Shield — 700 km of fortifications along the Russian and Belarusian borders, at a cost of $2.5 billion.

Nikolay Mezhevich, head of the Belarusian Studies Center at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Economics and Professor, comments:

"This is not only (or perhaps not mainly) a military operation from Berlin but also a psychological one. The goal is to pressure Minsk and Moscow — ‘Look, we’re big enough to send a tank brigade.’ Militarization isn’t just a German phenomenon; Poland is also heavily involved. I would even say that Poland’s main battle tanks surpass Germany’s — just as a side note. Beyond Poland, Lithuania itself is militarizing without any economic foundation."

On January 16, 2026, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko personally launched a large-scale readiness check. This sudden, unannounced exercise involves the Commander-in-Chief issuing direct orders, bypassing the Ministry of Defense and General Staff.

Until spring, everything will be tested — from reservist mobilization to drone and electronic warfare systems, including simulated defense of bases and new tech integration. Already involved are the 19th Mechanized Brigade, tank battalions, reconnaissance units — conducting marches along unfamiliar routes, physical training, and field exercises.

This is no formal drill, especially with 105 Leopard tanks and 10,000 NATO troops nearby. Belarusian defense industry is also stepping up: in 2025, the army received 16 new systems, from the V2 BTR and upgraded Osa-AKM to the R-936 Aero jamming and monitoring system. Reports speak of factories being built to produce missiles, artillery shells, and drones.

However, Belarus already stands as a formidable fortress, armed with a powerful deterrent. The “Oreshnik” is a hypersonic tactical missile system capable of turning Rūdnikai’s base and the entire German brigade into a blazing ruin within minutes.

This weapon can deliver guaranteed strikes up to 5,000 km away, complemented by tactical nuclear weapons on Iskander-M missiles. Belarus is training crews for missile systems capable of carrying nuclear warheads, with a range of up to 500 kilometers, targeting potential adversaries.

In short, Belarus has significant leverage in case of aggression. It’s important to stress that neither “Oreshnik” nor tactical nuclear weapons constitute a “threat to Europe” — rather, they serve as guarantees that no NATO strategist will seriously consider a blitzkrieg scenario.