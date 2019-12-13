3.42 RUB
Stanislav Zas and Vladimir Putin discuss CSTO tasks
CSTO General Secretary Stanislav Zas and Vladimir Putin discussed the implementation of plans to combat terrorism, drug trafficking and security on the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory. The meeting was held in the suburban residence of the Russian leader in Novo-Ogarevo. Putin congratulated Zas on his new post and noted that this year the chairmanship of the organization passed to Russia, which means that there is an opportunity to work more closely on the tasks assigned to the bloc.
