State Secretary of Security Council Volfovich Heading for Hanoi on Working Visit

Vietnam is a country with high rates of economic growth and investment attraction. Its market is approximately 100 million people. Trade turnover between Belarus and Vietnam in 2024 amounted to $244 million—not the highest possible figure, but contacts exist, and there is a desire to strengthen them. The partnership is based on a long-standing friendship dating back to Soviet times.

Belarus and Vietnam have no taboos—the countries advocate for a multipolar world and share a common vision of the international order today.

A clear example of this was the official visit of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam to Minsk in May of this year.

Talks in both narrow and broad formats resulted in the signing of a number of agreements in science, defense, pharmaceuticals, digital transformation, and innovation. Agreements were also reached to develop tourism and, of course, trade. All of this speaks to the strategic partnership between the countries.

And on the topic of strategic partnership, particularly in the area of security, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the State Secretariat of the Security Council of Belarus and the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam.

The agencies collaborate productively; for example, Alexander Volfovich met his colleague in Minsk in September 2024. And on December 1, the State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus is scheduled to pay a working visit to Hanoi.

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

"This includes conducting various joint staff training exercises and participating in exercises in both Vietnam and Belarus. In accordance with the military cooperation plan, 17 events are planned for 2025, nine of which have already been held, and the rest are underway."

