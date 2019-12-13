Meeting of Contact Group on situation in East of Ukraine The parties to the conflict in Eastern Ukraine should concentrate their efforts on mines problem. It is mines that remain the main cause of casualties among the population. This was stated by the new special representative of the OSCE following the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk. Heidi Grau replaced Martin Sajdik, the organization's previous negotiator. Heidi Grau, OSCE Special Representative to the Trilateral Contact Group welcomed the exchange of prisoners at the end of December. This was a major breakthrough and a confidence-building factor between the parties. Last year, the number of civilian casualties decreased significantly and reached the lowest level since the beginning of the conflict. There was a marked decrease in ceasefire violations in January, as compared to the end of last year. It is especially important to note that not a single child died last year. Mines remain the main cause of civilian casualties. As Heidi Grau added, the work of the contact group was mainly focused on the actual implementation of the decisions set out at the "Normandy Summit" in Paris. The next Contact Group meeting will be held on January 29.