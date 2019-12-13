CSTO countries developing strategy for cooperation of military industry enterprises

CSTO countries are developing a strategy of cooperation of the military industry enterprises. This was announced on September 9 during a meeting of the interstate commission for military and economic cooperation of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. This strategy was preliminarily approved by member countries of the alliance. Now it's necessary to go through the whole approval procedure and submit this issue for consideration to the heads of states. As for the creation of joint products of the CSTO countries, Dmitry Pantus, head of the State Military Industry Committee of Belarus noted that now, when the issue of creating a military-technical organization to coordinate the creation of products of military-technical purpose in the CSTO countries is raised, the work in this regard is very extensive.