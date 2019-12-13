3.40 RUB
UN countries should strive for global coalition - Aleinik
Belarus plans to take part in the summit "One Belt, One Road" to be held in Beijing in October. This was stated to journalists by Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik, reports BelTA.
Sergei Aleinik reminded that Belarus was the first country in Eastern Europe, which not only joined the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, but also started its practical implementation.
"Of course, we plan to take part in the One Belt, One Road summit. We will continue to promote all joint initiatives within the framework of "One Belt, One Road," the minister said.
Belarus is working with China on a large number of joint projects. The relations between the countries have the status of an all-weather and all-round strategic partnership.
On the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York, Sergei Aleinik met with Vice Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Ma Zhaoxu. The diplomats discussed in detail the work of bilateral cooperation mechanisms and the schedule of upcoming events, as well as interaction within the SCO and BRICS.
In New York, the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry held a total of about 40 meetings and negotiations. Sergei Aleinik met with colleagues from many countries - Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America. The main topic of the talks was the development of trade and economic cooperation, industrial and agricultural cooperation.
