Foreign missions strategy discussed at Palace of Independence

The optimal resources and strategy of foreign institutions were discussed yesterday at the Palace of Independence.



Everything is changing rapidly In the world, so you have to constantly adapt to current conditions. One can always find new opportunities in risks and threats with the right approach. Foreign policy structures have always played an important role in trade competition. The Belarusian network of diplomatic missions proved to be effective during the global crisis caused by the pandemic. Besides, we have to take into account other aspects.





Belarusian-Polish relations

As to foreign policy, they separately discussed the relations with Poland. It is already known that in the middle of last summer western special services were working "on the Belarusian issue". Later there were loud statements, and support of "fugitives", and sanctions. And as a final accord, an attempt to glorify war criminals in the year of the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War was made.