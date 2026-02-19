Supreme State Council of Union State will be held on February 26 – what projects will be discussed?

What projects will be discussed at the Supreme State Council of the Union State? Learn more about the formats and composition of participants, as well as the new regulatory framework that will change financial instruments for the creation of joint products, in the "Let's Tweak It with Krutalevich" section.

The Supreme State Council of the Union State of Belarus and Russia will be held in Russia on February 26th. Essentially, these are negotiations at the level of presidents and heads of government, where the overall strategy and specific projects for the union over the next three years are determined. What will they be this time?

The Supreme State Council traditionally meets regularly. The last council was held in Minsk. Traditionally, it is also held in Moscow and St. Petersburg. The heads of state meet in a restricted format. The program always includes an informal section, when leaders Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin communicate off-camera.

The broader meeting includes the government, parliamentary representatives, aides, and so on. The Belarusian-Russian market is estimated to be worth $2 trillion in combined GDP. The two countries can produce globally, ideally by maximizing integration into each other's production chains to ensure both import substitution and the creation of new industries.

This is always a basis for discussion: new enterprises, factories, and production facilities, preferably knowledge-intensive ones. All issues brought to this State Council have already been agreed upon.

On February 2, the Council of Ministers met, where they preliminarily summarized all planned activities. For example, they will launch commuter service. The Smolensk region will be connected with the Vitebsk region. The train will run daily. The route is Smolensk-Vitebsk and Orsha-Smolensk.

In industrial cooperation, the most notable project in the documents is the creation of a regulatory framework for Union State goods. This means that products produced by the two countries in certain percentages (whether airplanes or cottage cheese) will now not only be labeled as "Union State" products but also receive development loans on special terms. Thus, businesses and industrialists are being encouraged to pursue joint projects.

Sergey Glazyev, State Secretary of the Union State:

"Programs for vehicle modernization, a photonics program that creates new materials, and a new membrane program—these key areas will be completed in 2026. A report on their implementation and a plan for 2027-2029 will be presented to the Supreme State Council."

The State Council will also decide on the creation of a standards and quality committee. This is necessary not only to demand a certain level of quality from manufacturers but also to establish general order among regulators. After all, we are two countries—unification is always needed.