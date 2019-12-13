Belarus and Russia should create their happiness by themselves, Lukashenko said

Belarus and Russia should create their happiness themselves. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in Kazan during his talks with Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, BelTA informs.

Immediately upon arrival, the head of state went to the Kazan Kremlin. Here Alexander Lukashenko and Rustam Minnikhanov held a bilateral meeting.

"Maybe it is even good that external circumstances have pushed us closer to each other. We have stopped arguing on an even ground. We have realized that we have few friends (and maybe no real ones at all) and that we need to create our own happiness," said Alexander Lukashenko.

The President noted that the parties are now implementing these approaches in practice - it works, but not without difficulty. "We need time. We will do it," said the Belarusian leader.

Alexander Lukashenko believes that Tatarstan is the most developed, high-tech region of Russia with a serious level of industry. At the same time, competition in the market is increasing due to circumstances - Western companies have left, and Chinese and other manufacturers are taking their place. But despite this, Tatarstan is demonstrating strong economic growth.