3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Belarus and Russia should create their happiness by themselves, Lukashenko said
Belarus and Russia should create their happiness themselves. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in Kazan during his talks with Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, BelTA informs.
Immediately upon arrival, the head of state went to the Kazan Kremlin. Here Alexander Lukashenko and Rustam Minnikhanov held a bilateral meeting.
"Maybe it is even good that external circumstances have pushed us closer to each other. We have stopped arguing on an even ground. We have realized that we have few friends (and maybe no real ones at all) and that we need to create our own happiness," said Alexander Lukashenko.
The President noted that the parties are now implementing these approaches in practice - it works, but not without difficulty. "We need time. We will do it," said the Belarusian leader.
Alexander Lukashenko believes that Tatarstan is the most developed, high-tech region of Russia with a serious level of industry. At the same time, competition in the market is increasing due to circumstances - Western companies have left, and Chinese and other manufacturers are taking their place. But despite this, Tatarstan is demonstrating strong economic growth.
"We know how this growth is given. But we are very happy. We want to cooperate with you, because this is a high level of development," the head of state emphasized.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Environmental safety requires consolidation of the entire world community
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All