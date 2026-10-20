Tajikistan to Host Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government – What’s on Agenda

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation. On October 20, the heads of government will gather in Tajikistan for a meeting of the organization’s Council. The partners will define the organization’s development trajectory through 2035 and adopt a package of documents essential for facilitating efficient trade and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Belarus will also put forward its own initiatives; the country’s position remains consistent: to work on terms that are equal and advantageous for all.

Tajikistan is hosting the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, with a packed agenda ahead. The prime ministers will focus primarily on the development of trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

This dialogue is particularly symbolic as the 25th anniversary of the SCO’s founding approaches. Over the past quarter-century, the organization has proven its viability.

Currently, 22 countries—not only from Eurasia but from other continents as well—have applied for membership. The SCO is steadily growing stronger through the addition of new partners; notably, Belarus has been part of this family since 2024.

The organization’s economic prospects are a key draw. Given recent global developments, the SCO has increasingly prioritized the creation of an independent and resilient infrastructure. For instance, on October 20, the member states intend to adopt a concept for a unified digital platform for multimodal freight transport, which will accelerate the movement of goods across Eurasia.

Pavel Utyupin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"Another practical example worth mentioning is the creation of a database for industrial investment projects. Preliminary agreements are in place to establish such a database, and a formal decision will be made. We intend to participate in this process by submitting a list of projects currently underway in our country, which will help in finding partners for their joint implementation. Ideally, we would like to see partners from the member states and partner countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as this should facilitate the implementation process."

Special attention will be given to carrying out the understandings reached by the leaders of these nations during the September summit in Bishkek. Furthermore, focus will be placed on key steps toward executing the organization’s development strategy through 2035—a document that encompasses virtually all economic sectors.

All key decisions and economic objectives will be formalized in the final joint communiqué.