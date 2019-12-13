Belarus attends international conference in India on combating terrorism financing

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to India Andrei Rzheussky and the embassy staff took part in the third international ministerial conference on combating terrorist financing "No Money For Terror". This is reported by the Belarusian diplomatic mission in India.



The conference was attended by representatives of more than 80 countries and international organizations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a welcoming speech at the opening ceremony.



In his speech at the meeting, the head of the Belarusian delegation Andrei Rzheussky noted that despite all the difficulties, the situation in the fight against international terrorism in the Republic of Belarus remains stable and under control.



He pointed out that the Republic of Belarus, in compliance with the anti-terrorist resolutions of the UN Security Council and other international obligations, implements multi-level filtering measures in the way of natives from unstable regions and takes all possible measures to prevent uncontrolled financial flows to/from our country, which can be used by terrorist groups for unlawful activities.



