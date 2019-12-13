3.43 RUB
Belarus attends international conference in India on combating terrorism financing
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to India Andrei Rzheussky and the embassy staff took part in the third international ministerial conference on combating terrorist financing "No Money For Terror". This is reported by the Belarusian diplomatic mission in India.
The conference was attended by representatives of more than 80 countries and international organizations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a welcoming speech at the opening ceremony.
In his speech at the meeting, the head of the Belarusian delegation Andrei Rzheussky noted that despite all the difficulties, the situation in the fight against international terrorism in the Republic of Belarus remains stable and under control.
He pointed out that the Republic of Belarus, in compliance with the anti-terrorist resolutions of the UN Security Council and other international obligations, implements multi-level filtering measures in the way of natives from unstable regions and takes all possible measures to prevent uncontrolled financial flows to/from our country, which can be used by terrorist groups for unlawful activities.
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
