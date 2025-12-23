Tertel confirmed that Roman Protasevich was an intelligence officer and revealed some of his work

In a conversation with the press, Ivan Tertel, Chairman of the Belarusian KGB, provided details about Roman Protasevich's activities as an intelligence officer, in particular the nature of the information he obtained abroad, BELTA reports.

One of the journalists' questions was not related to the KGB Chairman's report to the President of Belarus: "Recently, there have been many false reports about Roman Protasevich, a Belarusian intelligence officer. This includes you. You remain calm, silent, and have not commented on the situation. Perhaps you could share some details?"

"This issue was very seriously discussed on the agenda, even by our foreign colleagues in the West and our allies. I confirm: yes, Protasevich is an officer of our foreign intelligence. This man worked in combat situations on the territory of a number of countries. He carried out important tasks. Of course, I cannot speak about them. It will probably not be fully disclosed (as is often the case in our profession). But his contribution was quite significant in a number of respects," the head of the KGB said.

Nevertheless, Ivan Tertel shared some details. For example, when security officials met daily in 2020 to discuss what to expect from the next coup attempts, the head of the KGB reported on the enemy's plans at these meetings: "Including who would go where, who would regulate, where they planned to do what, and other aspects; who was involved in this planning, who served as reconnaissance officers in various locations, who planned these actions, including clashes with police officers, and the damage to certain economic facilities."