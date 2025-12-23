In an insightful interview on the program "Current Affairs," Alexander Markevich, Head of the Department of Public Administration at the Academy of Management under the President of Belarus, provided an expert analysis of a new phase in Belarusian-American relations—initiated by Washington’s decision to lift sanctions against Belarus’s "Belaruskali."

Markevich identified this move by the United States as the key outcome of recent contacts, emphasizing its strategic significance. "Belaruskali" is our primary export commodity, holding serious prospects and vast opportunities. I am confident that this step marks one of the initial moves within a broader system of mutually interested actions, he stated.

According to Markevich, this development paves the way for the realization of a "big deal," a concept previously articulated by the Belarusian President. He stressed that current interactions are built on mutual respect and aimed at achieving concrete goals. "In my view, the big deal has already begun. We have merely taken the first step," he affirmed.

The removal of restrictions sends a powerful signal to the entire world. "The cancellation of sanctions against Belaruskali not only provides a significant positive message to the American side but also to many of our partners across various continents, as it clearly indicates that the Americans are giving the green light for Belarusian potash exports worldwide," Markevich explained.

Of particular interest is the American market, where Belarusian potash will directly compete with Canadian supplies. "Given the nature of relations between the U.S. and Canada, we do not foresee any prospects for improved ties between the two. Therefore, Belarusian potash has a real chance to establish itself in the U.S. market," Markevich noted. He recalled that Belarus previously occupied approximately 4% of this market and now has a genuine opportunity not only to regain but to surpass those figures.

Logistics remains a key concern: the most optimal export route to the U.S. could once again be through Lithuania. "The U.S. side has held negotiations with Lithuanian authorities, during which the possibility of resuming exports via Lithuania was discussed—once the shortest and most cost-effective route, with infrastructure largely preserved," Markevich said.

The lifting of sanctions instantly opens access to gigantic markets that were previously inaccessible due to the risks of secondary sanctions. Latin America, particularly Brazil, emerges as a prime prize— a country with a population of 25 million and a robust agricultural sector, representing a strategically vital partner. Experts also highlight the potential of Argentina, Venezuela, Peru, and Mexico.

To cement these successes, further steps are necessary. "It is crucial that subsequent measures not only focus on developing our traditional exports but also involve the removal of sanctions affecting banking and payment systems," Markevich emphasized. This would send a clear message to the global business community that engaging with Belarus is safe and promising.

The Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s negotiations with the U.S. special envoy, John Coal, also raise questions about the long-term nature of this warming. Will this be a mere "thaw" lasting only a presidential term? Markevich believes that these processes have a better chance of lasting when they are backed by economic interests.

"When there is genuine mutual interest and advantages for American business, a change in administration won’t hinder this process," he stated confidently.