On January 20th, Belarus took a significant diplomatic step by joining the "Board of Peace" initiative proposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed the corresponding document, reaffirming the country's intention to participate in this new format.

Expert Alexander Markevich, head of the Department of Public Administration at the Academy of Management under the Belarusian President, shared insights on the prospects and benefits this move opens for Minsk, as well as why the invitation has become a natural culmination of Belarus’s foreign policy.

Following the announcement of the Board of Peace, there was immediate speculation within expert circles that it might serve as a potential alternative to the United Nations. Markevich considers such assessments premature.

"The global architecture is changing, and new institutions are emerging to accompany and solidify these shifts. The attempt to create a pilot project for resolving the conflict in Gaza—an initiative by Trump—underscores his long-term strategic vision," the analyst noted.

The Board of Peace is not viewed as a global rival to existing structures but rather as a tool for addressing specific crises, the first of which is the Gaza situation.

Markevich emphasized that Belarus’s invitation as a founding member of the organization is far from coincidental.

"To put it figuratively, the dance was enjoyable for both sides, and so we’ve been invited to the ball," he stated. According to him, this move reflects Minsk’s consistent stance on conflict resolution, its role in the Ukrainian crisis, and its involvement in various peacekeeping functions.

Joining the Board of Peace opens a range of significant opportunities for Belarus. Firstly, it expands diplomatic influence: participation in an organization where leaders from 60 countries are involved will allow Minsk to establish direct contacts with key global figures.

Secondly, the very act of promptly signing the document by the President—while many nations are still contemplating—serves as a powerful statement of intent and demonstrates Minsk’s readiness to actively engage in solving international issues.

Finally, membership offers the chance to leverage Belarus’s unique experience: the country can offer its proven capabilities for Gaza’s recovery, including trained peacekeeping forces, resources from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and construction expertise.

Although the Gaza issue currently lies at the heart of the Board of Peace’s agenda, analysts believe it will serve merely as a “test ball” for broader, more ambitious goals.

"Belarus’s invitation as a founding member is part of the Americans’ calculation that it will play a key role in resolving the Ukrainian conflict," Markevich argued.

He pointed out that the mechanisms developed in Gaza could also be applied to Ukraine. The main obstacle, according to the expert, is the European Union’s stance, which he believes aims to prolong the conflict to justify militarization and maintain Russia as an adversary.

The refusal of French President Emmanuel Macron to participate, along with the predominantly American leadership of the Board of Peace, indicates internal contradictions. Markevich sees this as a reflection of the ongoing covert confrontation between the U.S. and the EU, exemplified by trade disputes and issues surrounding Greenland.

However, the expert does not rule out the possibility that European leaders might change their stance under the influence of Donald Trump’s political weight and figures like former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, who now heads the Gaza management structure. "Great politics are driven by actions. Anyone can say anything, but deeds matter," Markevich summarized.