Celebrations in honor of 100th anniversary of the diplomatic service of Belarus held in France

In the Embassy of our country, a memorial tablet was opened with the names of all the heads of Belarusian diplomatic missions in Paris since 1962. The exhibition of copies of documents from the National Archives of Belarus and the archive of Russian foreign policy presented the history of the representative office. The exposition contains declassified documents from the archives of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

