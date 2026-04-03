European leaders have suddenly stopped playing diplomats and put on helmets. Even heavyweights like Viktor Orbán no longer call official statements about preparing for a major war "political discussions."

According to him, EU Council meetings are now more reminiscent of war councils, where France and Germany discuss how to "defeat the Russians" and force them to pay reparations.

The situation when toy soldiers turn into real iron divisions right next to your fence is no longer funny. What's really going on at our western borders?

Going "Fringe": Warsaw Rehearses War

Poland is launching a top-secret exercise codenamed "Fringe" in the coming days, involving senior government officials, including the prime minister, ministers, intelligence agencies, and armed forces commanders.

The scenario, dates, and location are classified "top secret," but leaks indicate that this is a rehearsal for a full-scale war. They're playing it seriously—with full immersion in martial law and a chain of command. Forty thousand troops are stationed near the border with Belarus. At the same time, long-range missiles with a range of up to 3,000 km are being purchased. Plus the "Eastern Shield": concrete, mines, barriers, sensors. The army is being expanded to 500,000. Ordinary Poles are being pressed into military training—hundreds of thousands of reservists and civilians.

In 2025, the combined military spending of Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia alone exceeded €52 billion—25 times more than Belarus spends on defense. This is despite Poland already allocating almost 5% of its GDP (approximately $55 billion) to the military, making it the NATO leader in this regard.

The EU's "roadmap" calls for injecting €800 billion into defense by 2030. Meanwhile, the European economy is struggling: factories are closing, but money is flowing freely into tanks and missiles. The logic seems to be: it's better to feed the military-industrial complex than its own citizens.

Alina Zhestovskaya, political strategist, member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants:

"They use this horror story about a terrible Belarus and Russia to cover up their corruption, justify their ineffectiveness, and, in fact, build their main ideological line. Because a politician's ideological line can be about the prosperity and development of their state, but they're failing to do so. The second option is to confront an external enemy. Minsk and Moscow have been chosen as such an enemy."

Alina Zhestovskaya, political strategist, member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants

The logic of war is roughly as follows: when ports are modernized, bridges for heavy equipment are repaired, and airfields are built near each other's borders, that's the beginning of a war. They just haven't started shooting yet.

For the "Belarusian direction," this means there's no "secret rehearsal"—there are actual logistics and command and control exercises that will be launched on command. On April 1, at a meeting following the Armed Forces inspection, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated bluntly, without diplomatic prevarication: "There can be no peacetime. We are preparing for war. This is what the army was created for. If someone suddenly decides to talk to us through the sights of a gun, we will respond. We are preparing for this."

Belarusian Armed Forces

Western media immediately took this phrase out of context and launched headlines: "Belarus is preparing for war." It's a classic approach to turn the victim into the aggressor. As if it were Minsk, not Warsaw and Brussels, driving tanks along the border and building a 700-kilometer "Eastern Shield."

When Belarusian Defense Minister Khrenin declares that the situation is "resembling the period before World War II," and a 60,000-strong NATO force is already stationed at the borders of the Union State, having "intensified reconnaissance and combat training," it's a signal to NATO itself: such actions are no longer defense, but a provocation.

Alexander Lukashenko said the key phrase: "If we're ready to fight, they'll be afraid of us, and no one will come here." This doesn't mean we'll launch an Oreshnik missile at Vilnius, Warsaw, or Kyiv. No. Belarus isn't attacking—it's responding.