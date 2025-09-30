3.66 BYN
Trade and Economic Cooperation Belarus - Myanmar Shows Significant Growth
At the second meeting of the joint committee on trade and economic cooperation, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov stated that trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Myanmar is showing significant growth.
Myanmar’s Union Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Wah Wah Maung attended the meeting. She spoke about preparation of a roadmap for cooperation between the two countries. Specific areas of cooperation include agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and fertilizer production.
According to the minister, working groups have been established to implement agreements in the agricultural sector. The Myanmar delegation includes representatives from healthcare, industry and the central bank, which are holding talks with their Belarusian counterparts.