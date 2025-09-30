Trade and Economic Cooperation Belarus - Myanmar Shows Significant Growth

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3789439c-48db-4ed5-8596-ea21025ed2e9/conversions/a6049839-7e5d-466a-a28b-76e0a035462a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3789439c-48db-4ed5-8596-ea21025ed2e9/conversions/a6049839-7e5d-466a-a28b-76e0a035462a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3789439c-48db-4ed5-8596-ea21025ed2e9/conversions/a6049839-7e5d-466a-a28b-76e0a035462a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3789439c-48db-4ed5-8596-ea21025ed2e9/conversions/a6049839-7e5d-466a-a28b-76e0a035462a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

At the second meeting of the joint committee on trade and economic cooperation, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov stated that trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Myanmar is showing significant growth.

Myanmar’s Union Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Wah Wah Maung attended the meeting. She spoke about preparation of a roadmap for cooperation between the two countries. Specific areas of cooperation include agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and fertilizer production.