Third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine may start on March 7
Another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine may take place today. The delegations will meet again in Belovezhskaya Pushcha, and the talks are scheduled to start in the afternoon. This information was confirmed by a member of the Russian delegation, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky. Moscow and Kiev agreed to communicate in private, i.e. in a closed format. It is known that the Russian delegation has already left for Belarus. There is no information from the Ukrainian side yet.
