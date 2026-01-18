Trump in Personal Address to Lukashenko Proposed Belarus to Become Board of Peace Founding Member

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/093a8edf-fbf3-4944-8f7c-61ba93921fed/conversions/42927b5e-e16a-436c-9864-e166d8561b12-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/093a8edf-fbf3-4944-8f7c-61ba93921fed/conversions/42927b5e-e16a-436c-9864-e166d8561b12-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/093a8edf-fbf3-4944-8f7c-61ba93921fed/conversions/42927b5e-e16a-436c-9864-e166d8561b12-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/093a8edf-fbf3-4944-8f7c-61ba93921fed/conversions/42927b5e-e16a-436c-9864-e166d8561b12-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Belarusian side received a personal message from US President Donald Trump addressed to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, reads the statement made by Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Ruslan Varankou.

"In the context of resolving the situation in Gaza, Belarus is proposed becoming a founding member of the "Board of Peace" – a new international organization. We highly appreciate that the American side views Belarus – and this is clearly stated in the appeal – as a state ready to assume the noble responsibility of building a lasting peace, leading by example, and investing in a secure and prosperous future for generations to come," the statement noted.

"We also view this proposal as recognition of the personal achievements and international prestige of the Belarusian head of state. The proposal was presented to the President of the Republic of Belarus and was received positively," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.