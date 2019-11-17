Central event of foreign policy - visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Austria

The attention of both Belarusian and foreign media, as well as of the expert community was drawn to the visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Austria. Negotiations resulted in concrete results and agreements among both the political elite and business community of the two countries.

The tragic pages of the Second World War have brought our countries together and taught us to appreciate the most important thing - peace and security.

The bilateral relations between Minsk and Vienna have been marked by a significant increase in the last few years. About 500 Austrian companies cooperate with Belarusian enterprises.

The Belarusian President spoke clearly and openly on all the topics and issues from the development of bilateral relations to the capital punishment in Belarus.