3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Central event of foreign policy - visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Austria
The attention of both Belarusian and foreign media, as well as of the expert community was drawn to the visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Austria. Negotiations resulted in concrete results and agreements among both the political elite and business community of the two countries.
The tragic pages of the Second World War have brought our countries together and taught us to appreciate the most important thing - peace and security.
The bilateral relations between Minsk and Vienna have been marked by a significant increase in the last few years. About 500 Austrian companies cooperate with Belarusian enterprises.
The Belarusian President spoke clearly and openly on all the topics and issues from the development of bilateral relations to the capital punishment in Belarus.
The potential of the two countries is enormous, as it was demonstrated by the business forum. And we do not take full advantage of it.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All