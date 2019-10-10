PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

СEC registers candidates for Council of the Republic

Voting on candidates for senators will be held on November 7 at meetings of deputies of local councils of the basic level and the municipal councils. The composition of the Council of the Republic will be markedly renewed. For example, in Mogilev Region there is no a single person among the candidates, who used to work in the parliament.

