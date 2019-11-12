PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

CEC announces Council of Republic election results

The CEC registered 56 newly elected senators. Most of them are representatives of various fields of culture, science, education and health care. 8 senators are elected to the Council of the Republic from each region and Minsk and 8 more are appoi ted by the President.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All