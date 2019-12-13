Presidential election date announced in Belarus

One of the main topics of today's news was the announcement of the date of the presidential election. It will be held on August 9. Deputies unanimously supported the proposals of the CEC at an extraordinary session. So, today, the start of a new election campaign has actually been given. This year, the term of office of the President (as well as parliament) expired. But in order not to conduct two election campaigns in one year at once, it was decided to separate them. Belarus chose deputies and senators at the end of last year. At the same time, the presidential election was not moved to an earlier time. And today, the Central Election Commission approved a calendar plan for the upcoming political campaign. The potential candidates can apply for registration of initiative groups from Monday. The collection of signatures will start a week later, on May 21. And it will last almost a month. Then the documentation will be verified for authenticity. Registration of candidates will begin on July 5. From the moment of completion, they will open agitation for candidates for the top post. It will last until election day, August 9. All potential candidates, if they want to continue the struggle, as before, will have to collect at least 100,000 signatures of voters into their assets. In the current epidemiological situation, and in general the realities of life, perhaps, it will be more difficult. The main political campaign will take place in special conditions. All participants of the current political campaign will work under new security rules and recommendations of the Ministry of Health.