CEC invites international observers

There are always issues during the election campaign that need to be resolved at the highest level. Assistance to the Central Election Commission in organizing work with citizens ' appeals was discussed. The representatives of the Parliament and the National Center for Legislation and Legal Research will provide the support. Inviting the international observers was also in the focus of attention.



Lidia Yermoshina, Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus: “All elections in the country are held under extensive international supervision. The process for inviting international observers is being developed. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will send invitations to the international organizations that traditionally monitor our elections: the OSCE / ODIHR and the CIS."



The work of the information center, which is traditionally created on the election day in the Palace of the Republic, was also discussed. All relevant information on the voting process will be announced there.



