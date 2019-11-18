3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
CEC announces names of deputies of House of Representatives of seventh convocation
The turnout at the 2019 parliamentary elections was 77.22%. The CEC has already published the names of the deputies of the House of Representatives of the seventh convocation. Among the famous figures is the chairman of "White Rus" Gennady Davydko, former Information Minister Liliya Ananich, diplomat Andrey Savinykh, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Valery Mitskevich, Miss Belarus 2018 Maria Vasilevich. The first session of both chambers of the renovated Belarusian parliament will open on December 6.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko notes that thanks to labor unity, Belarusians have independence
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Politics
All
Society
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All