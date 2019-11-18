EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

CEC announces names of deputies of House of Representatives of seventh convocation

The turnout at the 2019 parliamentary elections was 77.22%. The CEC has already published the names of the deputies of the House of Representatives of the seventh convocation. Among the famous figures is the chairman of "White Rus" Gennady Davydko, former Information Minister Liliya Ananich, diplomat Andrey Savinykh, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Valery Mitskevich, Miss Belarus 2018 Maria Vasilevich. The first session of both chambers of the renovated Belarusian parliament will open on December 6.

