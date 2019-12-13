PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

CEC: voter turnout at election of deputies at 12:00 amounts to 50.97%

The voter turnout at the election of deputies at 12:00 amounted to 50.97%, said the Secretary of the Central Election Commission of Belarus Elena Baldovskaya to the journalists.

"In Brest Region 53.12 % of citizens, in Vitebsk Region 51.52 %, in Gomel Region 58.49 %, in Grodno Region 48.68 %, in Minsk Region 48.91 %, in Mogilev egion - 59.67 %, in Minsk 40.64 % cast their votes," said Elena Baldovskaya.

