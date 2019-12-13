3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
CEC: voter turnout in the election of deputies was 59.17% at 14:00
The voter turnout at the election of deputies at 14:00 amounted to 59.17%. This was reported to journalists by the Chairman of the Central election Commission Igor Karpenko.
"In Brest Region - 61.85%, in Vitebsk Region - 60.31%, in Gomel Region - 67.09%, in Grodno Region - 57.64%, in Minsk Region - 56.97%, in Mogilev Region - 66.52%, and in Minsk 48.23% of residents cast their votes," said Igor Karpenko.
