An extended-format meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government is taking place in Dushanbe at the Kokhi Somon international government residence.

Prior to this, talks were held in a restricted format. The proceedings began with a traditional official welcome ceremony and a group photograph.

Belarus has been a full member of the SCO for three years now. According to Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, more than 75% of Belarus’s foreign trade is conducted with the markets of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states. Belarus is actively promoting specific projects and agreements across various sectors.

Alexander Turchin, Prime Minister of Belarus:

"Transport connectivity can be considered the foundation for expanding trade. Belarus is situated at the intersection of key Eurasian transport routes and has a vested interest in the further development of a corridor connecting the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) member states. I believe that coordination in infrastructure development, the organization of security systems, and the implementation of improvements will help create a unified transport and logistics space, while minimizing operational risks. This will ensure the seamless flow of international freight and increase the capacity of existing transport corridors."

It is expected that on October 20, the prime ministers will adopt a concept for establishing a unified digital platform to manage multimodal freight transport. This represents another step toward building a reliable and independent infrastructure.