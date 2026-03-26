Turchin: We Need to Expand Range of Countries for Cooperation on Free Trade Principles

As Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin noted in his speech, the world is currently experiencing another phase of turbulence. The Eurasian Economic Union must remain a reliable and stable platform for all member states, and to achieve this, it is necessary to expand external ties.

"We must continue systematically expanding the circle of countries with which EAEU member states are developing cooperation based on free trade principles. The commission should closely monitor the practical implementation of trade agreements concluded with our friends (Vietnam, Serbia, Iran, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia) on a regular basis. But we must not rest on our laurels. We must actively reach out to our partners in Asia, Africa, the Arab world, and Latin America. We must not abandon those interested in building constructive cooperation. At the same time, while projecting our interests beyond our borders, it is important not to overlook our closest neighbors in the CIS."