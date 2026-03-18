U.S. Lifts Sanctions on Belarusian Belinvestbank, Development Bank, and Ministry of Finance

The US is lifting sanctions on Belinvestbank, the Development Bank, and the Ministry of Finance. Furthermore, the potash issue has been finally resolved. This was announced by US Special Envoy John Cole following talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to BELTA.

"The US is lifting sanctions on Belinvestbank, the Development Bank, and the Ministry of Finance," Cole said.

During the previous round of talks in December 2025, it was also announced that sanctions on Belarusian potash would be lifted. Based on the special envoy's current statements, this issue has now been finally resolved. "The United States also made a decision (this was announced to the President) to remove two Belarusian companies – the Belarusian Potash Company and Belaruskali – from all sanctions lists," the US special envoy said.

In this regard, journalists asked how long it would take to formalize the newly announced sanctions lifting decisions – whether this would be done immediately or would require a certain period of time.