Threat of global conflict, "counterattack" and a call for unity - Lukashenko's loud statements at CSTO meeting

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko attaches particular importance to the parliamentary dimension in the Collective Security Treaty Organization. This was stated by the Head of State at a meeting with participants of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, held in Minsk on May 18, BelTA informs.

"It's a rare opportunity to meet with my former colleagues, parliamentarians. You know, I've worked in parliament for a long time myself. I know what kind of work it is. You are true leaders from the people of your countries, so I am twice as pleased to meet today with the representatives of our nations," the President greeted the participants of the meeting.

On the tasks of the CSTO parliamentary dimension

"Naturally, the first and foremost task is the rapprochement and harmonization of national legislations. There are no claims here to our Parliamentary Assembly. You offered many model laws to national parliaments, some of which are used with pleasure in Belarus and other countries," said Alexander Lukashenko.

The President considers the observation function during the election campaigns in the CSTO member states to be equally important. "Given the degree of negative reviews of the conditions of preparation and execution by biased political institutions, the impartial assessments of our assembly play a positive balance. That is, we do not give offense to ourselves, our states, and each other. It certainly has a positive impact on maintaining peace and security in the organization's area of responsibility," said the head of state.

On NATO expansion and the threat of global conflict

The head of state stated that the negative trends, about which they have repeatedly spoken during the last year, are becoming a foreign policy reality. The military presence and offensive potential of the North Atlantic Alliance is increasing near the western borders of CSTO. Large-scale exercises are being conducted and the military infrastructure is being modernized at an accelerated pace, including in neighboring countries. "Individual states have turned into firing ranges for destroying old weapons and testing new Western weapons," the President noted.

"With Finland's recent entry into the alliance and Sweden's forthcoming accession, we have once again witnessed the expansion of the North Atlantic bloc. Such actions put the world on the very dangerous brink of a global conflict," stressed Alexander Lukashenko.