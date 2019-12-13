Threats to world stability and counteraction to them discussed at XI Moscow Conference on International Security

The common threats to world stability and interaction in the new geopolitical realities - these became the topics key at the XI Moscow Conference on International Security, which is held today in the Patriot Park near Moscow. Despite attempts by the West to disrupt the forum, it gathered more than 800 delegates from 76 countries. And this is a vivid example of the fact that the participants realize how important it is to be able to conduct a constructive dialogue and jointly confront the threats that come from the NATO bloc to States pursuing independent policies. According to the State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, addressing the forum participants, the conference is taking place in the conditions of global redistribution of spheres of influence. The military and political situation is aggravated, the unipolar world is collapsing and being replaced by a multipolar one. Therefore, the decisions that will be taken today at the forum are very important.