Threats to world stability and counteraction to them discussed at XI Moscow Conference on International Security
The common threats to world stability and interaction in the new geopolitical realities - these became the topics key at the XI Moscow Conference on International Security, which is held today in the Patriot Park near Moscow. Despite attempts by the West to disrupt the forum, it gathered more than 800 delegates from 76 countries. And this is a vivid example of the fact that the participants realize how important it is to be able to conduct a constructive dialogue and jointly confront the threats that come from the NATO bloc to States pursuing independent policies. According to the State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, addressing the forum participants, the conference is taking place in the conditions of global redistribution of spheres of influence. The military and political situation is aggravated, the unipolar world is collapsing and being replaced by a multipolar one. Therefore, the decisions that will be taken today at the forum are very important.
Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:
“Understanding the importance and significance of such dialog platforms, today for the first time the President of the Republic of Belarus addressed his message to the participants of the conference. He emphasized the importance of the multilateral format, of seeing the situation, of working out ways to solve problems for the benefit of the security of the peoples. He expressed confidence that such a multilateral format would make it possible to bring together the views of many countries on international issues.”
