On July 2, a Ukrainian drone attacked a Belarusian bus near the border with Belarus in Russia’s Bryansk region. The front door and side windows of the bus were damaged in the attack. Two drivers and one passenger were injured and taken to the Gomel Regional Hospital, where they were examined and later released.

This marks the second attack on Belarusian citizens in the past two weeks. The first incident occurred on June 17, when a Ukrainian drone struck a bus traveling from Belarus to Gelendzhik. There were 44 people on board, including 28 children from a football team. A pregnant woman was killed in that attack.

Journalists Alexander Khorovets and Artem Stroganov, together with political analyst Solomon Bernstein from Latvia, examined the situation and the possible motives behind these attacks.

Chronology and Nature of the Attacks

The first strike took place on June 17, and the second exactly two weeks later. Experts assess that the second drone was low-powered and, based on the nature of the damage, did not carry a significant warhead with shrapnel or flechettes.

Notably, the strikes targeted Belarusian buses rather than Russian ones. This indicates a deliberate pattern rather than isolated incidents. While Ukraine attempted to comment on and justify the first attack, no such effort followed the second, making the act of terrorism against Belarusian civilians more apparent.

Reaction from Belarusian Opposition Media

Particular attention has been drawn to how opposition media outlets covered the attack on the Belarusian bus. After footage of the damaged vehicle was published, some resources attempted to downplay the significance of the incident and distort the context, claiming that “no damage was visible.”

One such outlet wrote: “The bus attacked on Russian territory is returning to Belarus. However, no external damage is visible on it.” The post was later deleted.

Why the Attacks Are Happening Now

These Ukrainian strikes are viewed as a deliberate tactic. The two-week interval between attacks was likely used to analyze the reaction in the information space and among the target audience. After assessing the feedback, the Kyiv regime carried out a second, less powerful strike — apparently with the aim of drawing Belarus into the conflict.

Internal political processes in Ukraine are also adding fuel to the fire. Valery Zaluzhny has expressed his intention to run for president, while boxer Oleksandr Usyk is being considered as a possible candidate for mayor of Kyiv or even president. The rating of Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, has also risen — from 5% a year ago to 11% this year.

Recent leaks related to the “Mindy tapes” concerning money laundering through the construction of the elite residential complex “Dynasty” have further increased pressure on Zelensky, who is increasingly described as illegitimate.

These attacks serve as a tool to provoke a response from Belarus, as any escalation on the external front helps maintain the current status quo in Kyiv.

Provocations as Kyiv’s Main Instrument

Provocations have become Kyiv’s primary weapon at this stage. Any drone strike by Ukrainian forces, even a single one, is immediately turned into an information opportunity and amplified through Western partners.

Ukraine operates as a well-oiled mechanism for generating information pretexts. Its public relations efforts and staged narratives are highly effective. Any minor incident is magnified with the help of Western allies and spread across Telegram channels, YouTube, TikTok, and other platforms, following the classic propaganda principle of creating the illusion that “everyone is talking about it.”

Belarus’s Position and Warnings

State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich has called on Belarusians to temporarily refrain from traveling to border areas of Russia, particularly Bryansk region. Similar warnings were previously issued by President Alexander Lukashenko.

The authorities have stated that the situation inside Belarus remains under control, but guaranteeing security beyond the country’s borders is extremely difficult. Citizens have been advised to adjust their routes and, where possible, avoid traveling with children.

Belarus’s Strategic Approach

Belarus is deliberately avoiding direct involvement in hostilities. The reasons are clear: the country’s relatively small population, where every individual matters for both the economy and defense capability; the critical importance of the agro-industrial complex and stable domestic supplies; and the need to maintain balance between key partners.

Minsk continues to build a system of checks and balances, developing relations with both Russia and China. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated, “Belarus will not be left alone.”

For Beijing, Belarus is an important logistical element of the Belt and Road Initiative, connecting the land and maritime routes from China to Europe. China has therefore spoken out against destabilization and unjustified sanctions.

Key Conclusions

The attack on the Belarusian bus in Bryansk region is not an isolated incident but part of a systematic strategy aimed at sustaining the war and escalating tensions around Belarus. The Kyiv regime uses provocations as one of its main tools to pressure Minsk, generate information opportunities, and divert attention from its internal problems.

In this situation, Belarus is demonstrating restraint, prioritizing the safety of its citizens and preserving strategic flexibility.