Vice-Premier Yuri Nazarov appointed head of Belarus’ Department of Presidential Affairs

On August 16, the President took several important personnel decisions, the press service of the Belarusian leader informed TV channel Belarus 1.



So, Valeri Ivanov, who has been heading the Department of Presidential Affairs for almost a year, addressed the head of the state asking to consider his request to transfer to another job for health reasons. The head of state supported this request.



It should be noted that over a short period of time Valeri Ivanov managed to organize the team to fulfill the tasks set by the head of the state and to achieve major results in the development of organizations subordinate to the Department of Presidential Affairs. The options to use his experience and knowledge in other important areas will be considered in the very near future, after his health improves.



Yuri Nazarov, who has been in charge of the development of machine-building, petrochemistry, wood processing and science in the post of Deputy Prime Minister, has become the head of the Department of Presidential Affairs. Yuri Nazarov has considerable experience in leadership at the highest state level. He used to work in the Department of Presidential Affairs, held the position of deputy head in 2010-2013, has a deep knowledge of the specifics of production and economic processes of this multidisciplinary structure.



The post of Deputy Prime Minister will not remain vacant. It will be taken by Minister of Industry Petr Parkhomchik, who is a high-class production organizer, who has headed the flagship of the Belarusian industrial complex BelAZ for more than 13 years. He is aware of all the instructions and requirements of the head of state, the implementation of which he is going to supervise in his new position.



