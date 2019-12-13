3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
V. Andreichenko takes part in inauguration ceremony of Iran President
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko and the President of the Islamic Republic discussed the bilateral partnership, strengthening cooperation in international organizations, and aspects of further development of trade and economic relations between Belarus and Iran. The meeting took place after the inauguration ceremony of the elected Iranian President. The Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament conveyed his sincere congratulations and wishes of success in his new position.
