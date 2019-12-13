V.Andreichenko: development of relations with China remains priority in Belarus' foreign policy

Development of relations with China remains a priority for Belarus' foreign policy. This was stated by Vladimir Andreichenko during the meeting with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to our country, Xie Xiaoyong. According to the Chairman of the House of Representatives, the basis of bilateral cooperation is the contacts between the leaders of our states: Alexander Lukashenko held important telephone conversations with Xi Jinping in January. They discussed the increase in the supply of food products to the PRC, potassium chloride, the development of relations between the regions, issues of countering COVID-19. Today, the Chinese-Belarusian mutually beneficial cooperation is developing steadily. According to the Ambassador of China, there is constant progress in relations between the countries in business cooperation, the economy, trade, investment, science and technology, culture and education.