Belarus proposes to cancel turnout threshold in parliamentary elections

At a meeting with the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko they discussed the key innovations proposed to fix in the electoral legislation. Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus Igor Karpenko told journalists about the details of the expected innovations, BelTA informs.



Igor Karpenko outlined three main directions for improving the electoral legislation. First, the Code is brought in compliance with the changes made to the Constitution. Issues arising from it are taken into account. They include the right to participate in elections of citizens, who are in custody and have not yet passed a court sentence.



In addition, the updated code will reflect a number of new requirements for presidential and parliamentary candidates.



The second block of amendments to the Electoral Code is associated with the innovations in the legislation, which are either being adopted at the same time or have already been enshrined in legislative acts. In particular, it concerns the laws on political parties, on civil society, and on the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.



And the third range of changes stems from the analysis of the electoral practice both in Belarus and outside of it, including the international treaties Belarus has acceded to.



Igor Karpenko shared some details in this regard: "We propose to have one voting day for the elections of deputies of the House of Representatives, members of the Council of the Republic, deputies of all local councils on one day, in particular, February 25, 2024, therefore certain legal regulations have to be created, which would allow the commissions to work qualitatively as well. For example, on local councils we have no voter turnout threshold. That is, deputies will be elected by those people, who came to the polls. So we suggest removing the turnout threshold and to harmonize all these elections in order to make it easier for the commissions and the bodies that organize this event.



One more innovation is proposed concerning the accreditation of observers. Now an observer can come and be accredited to monitor the elections even on the day of voting. "We suggest to do it before the beginning of the early voting," said Igor Karpenko.



He announced that next week the CEC is going to hold a session with a discussion of the expected innovations.



