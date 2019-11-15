Early vote on election of deputies to House of Representatives continues in Belarus

Today is the fourth day of the election race. The polling stations will open their doors at 10 a.m. and will work until 7 p.m. Transparency and integrity of the process are controlled by 30 thousand national observers and one thousand more from international organizations - CIS, PACE, ODIHR and OSCE. The CEC noted a high level of activity on the part of voters in early voting. According to the latest data, more than 19% of voters came to the polling stations within 3 days. There are 515 candidates for 110 seats in the parliament.