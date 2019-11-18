EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

World Entrepreneurship Week starts in Belarus

Today the World Entrepreneurship Week starts in Belarus. This is the ninth time that Belarus joined this global initiative. The official opening ceremony will take place in the evening, but many events will start in the morning. The main topic is the use of new technologies in business and banking. During the next two days, Belarusian startups will present their innovative products. Special attention will be paid to the regional agenda.

The key event of the week - the International Entrepreneurship Forum - will be held tomorrow. It will bring together beginners and experienced businessmen, government officials and international experts.

