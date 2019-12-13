3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Leaders of the Eurasian Five identify priority areas of EAEU development
A summit of EAEU heads of state was held in Kyrgyzstan on December 9. In Bishkek, the leaders of Belarus, Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan defined priority areas of the union development. The economies of the countries this year faced unprecedented sanctions pressure.
But the EAEU has withstood this stress test - this is the general opinion. The union has restructured its work to take account of the new conditions. Plans are being strictly implemented in accordance with the development strategy until 2025.
Only by acting together can we ensure the economic independence of the countries. Heads of state considered issues on elimination of obstacles in domestic market and main directions of international activity. Negotiations on creation of free trade zone with UAE and Indonesia were started. Also, a special mechanism for financing mutual projects in industry was established. It is a guarantee of industrial independence, attraction of investments and new jobs. President of Belarus voiced the position of the country to strengthen the internal and external positions of the union. This is the establishment of joint ventures, the transition to the EAEC settlements in national currencies.
As noted Alexander Lukashenko, the era of the dollar dominance is coming to an end. They also spoke about enhancing the international authority and competitiveness of the union. Head of Belarus suggested holding a joint summit of the EAEC, the SCO and BRICS.
Although the leaders of Belarus, Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have recently met in person in various formats of the CIS, CSTO, SCO and during official visits, this is the first face-to-face summit for the EAEU in three years since the pandemic began. Now for the subject matter of the Eurasian present and future.
The head of Belarus was one of the first to arrive at the summit and managed to hold talks with the President of Kyrgyzstan the day before. Kyrgyzstan is in charge of the EAEU presidency this year. It is not an easy time for the presidency. Sanctions pressure on Russia and, as a consequence, on Belarus. But all other members of the union also felt this negative pressure. A package of measures to increase the stability of the economies of the countries and three more anti-crisis measures for customs and tariff regulation to provide the market with critical imports. The EAEU passed the test.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All