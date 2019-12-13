Leaders of the Eurasian Five identify priority areas of EAEU development

A summit of EAEU heads of state was held in Kyrgyzstan on December 9. In Bishkek, the leaders of Belarus, Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan defined priority areas of the union development. The economies of the countries this year faced unprecedented sanctions pressure.

But the EAEU has withstood this stress test - this is the general opinion. The union has restructured its work to take account of the new conditions. Plans are being strictly implemented in accordance with the development strategy until 2025.

Only by acting together can we ensure the economic independence of the countries. Heads of state considered issues on elimination of obstacles in domestic market and main directions of international activity. Negotiations on creation of free trade zone with UAE and Indonesia were started. Also, a special mechanism for financing mutual projects in industry was established. It is a guarantee of industrial independence, attraction of investments and new jobs. President of Belarus voiced the position of the country to strengthen the internal and external positions of the union. This is the establishment of joint ventures, the transition to the EAEC settlements in national currencies.

As noted Alexander Lukashenko, the era of the dollar dominance is coming to an end. They also spoke about enhancing the international authority and competitiveness of the union. Head of Belarus suggested holding a joint summit of the EAEC, the SCO and BRICS.

Although the leaders of Belarus, Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have recently met in person in various formats of the CIS, CSTO, SCO and during official visits, this is the first face-to-face summit for the EAEU in three years since the pandemic began. Now for the subject matter of the Eurasian present and future.