Dushanbe hosts meeting of Presidents of Belarus and Tajikistan
Development of bilateral cooperation, the military-political situation in the region and key topics of the upcoming summits of the CSTO and the Shanghai Organization were discussed by the Presidents of Belarus and Tajikistan in Dushanbe.
The Tajik leader received his Belarusian counterpart in his famous office in the Palace of the Nation. By the way, Emomali Rahmon demonstrated to Alexander Lukashenko these interiors for the first time in September 2018. The offices are decorated with skillful handmade wooden carvings in the national style. The leaders gathered at the negotiating table.
The President of Belarus held another meeting with the leadership of Tajikistan immediately upon arrival in Dushanbe: Alexander Lukashenko talked to Prime Minister of the country Kokhir Rasulzoda at the airport. There will be a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the capital of Tajikistan on September 15-17. The summit will focus on the problems of international and regional security and their impact on the security of the CSTO states. One of the most important issues will be the situation in Afghanistan! It is planned that the leaders will accept the Declaration of the Collective Security Council and sign several documents concerning peacekeeping, ensuring the activities of the troops and equipping them with weapons. The organization faces the most serious challenges today.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization celebrated its 20th anniversary this year and the meeting of Heads of State in Dushanbe is an anniversary one! Belarus received the status of an observer in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2015.
