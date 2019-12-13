V. Makei: Belarus involved in geopolitical war against its will

Our country has continued to be the target of belligerent pressure from the collective West for more than a year. This is only because Belarus failed to implement the perfectly polished scenario of another "color revolution" coinciding with the presidential election. Today, a large-scale hybrid war was unleashed against Belarus in all directions.The West still cannot come to terms with the choice of the majority of Belarusians, because this choice of the Belarusian voters has upset the plans of individual strategists. A blitzkrieg to change the power in Belarus did not work. The calculation did not justify itself. Belarus continues to develop consistently and successfully, following its own chosen path.

Vladimir Makei, Belarusian Foreign Minister