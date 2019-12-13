PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

V. Makei: Belarus involved in geopolitical war against its will

Despite universal appeals to strengthen security, multilateralism, solidarity and mutual assistance pronounced from the high rostrum of the UN every year, the world has now reached the highest level of confrontation. This was noted by Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei in his speech at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. Our country was involved in the abyss of this geopolitical war against its will.

Our country has continued to be the target of belligerent pressure from the collective West for more than a year. This is only because Belarus failed to implement the perfectly polished scenario of another "color revolution" coinciding with the presidential election. Today, a large-scale hybrid war was unleashed against Belarus in all directions.The West still cannot come to terms with the choice of the majority of Belarusians, because this choice of the Belarusian voters has upset the plans of individual strategists. A blitzkrieg to change the power in Belarus did not work. The calculation did not justify itself. Belarus continues to develop consistently and successfully, following its own chosen path.
Vladimir Makei, Belarusian Foreign Minister

Today, the Belarusian people are united in their choice of strategic direction to build a strong, sovereign and prosperous state. This is what the inclusive constitutional reforms, which are being finalized in Belarus, really aim at.

