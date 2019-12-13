PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

V. Makei: Belarusians will stand to the end, not obeying foreign dictatorship

V. Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:They are trying to destroy our economy through sanctions, attempts to support the opposition and this can lead to the destruction of the country's statehood. They should be clearly aware of this. They think that the further deterioration of the economic situation will lead to the people taking it to the streets and sweeping away the current government. I strongly disagree.

I am convinced that today the majority of the people will unite, on the contrary, in this situation and will support sovereignty and independence in foreign and domestic policy despite this pressure,” the diplomat said.

